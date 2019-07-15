Tuesday, July 15, 1969
The city’s plan for a new airport terminal is in financial trouble and the City Council’s Finance Committee will recommend approval of a short term $80,000 bond issue Thursday to bail out the project. Originally, the development cost of the building, taxiways, plane parking ramps, car parking area and other improvements was estimated at $400,000.
“The total capital budget will allow us to grow. However, it will severely curtail the rate of our physical expansion,” Robert L. Mallat Jr., director of the Keene State College physical plant, said of the $2,130,400 approved for KSC in the legislature’s capital budget. The school had requested $3,260,600, and Mallat said the school needed what it asked for.
Friday, July 15, 1994
Barry Faulkner’s popular mural, “Advent of the Railroad, 1948,” has secured a temporary home. The mural was installed Wednesday afternoon at CFX Bank’s offices at 100 Main St. in Keene. The exuberant painting had been glued to a wall of a former CFX branch on Central Square.
New Hampshire’s review board for lawyers says David S. Park — now the Cheshire County attorney — did not commit professional misconduct during a trial three years ago. Last November the N.H. Supreme Court’s Professional Conduct Committee cleared Park of an accusation that he knowingly used false testimony to win a burglary conviction in 1991.