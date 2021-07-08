Friday, July 9, 1971
It’s been more than 20 years since the idea for a flood-control project on Beaver Brook was conceived. Land-taking for the 730-acre plan is set to begin next January. But major questions still remain unanswered.
SWANZEY CENTER — For the 30th straight year, a straw-hatted band will strike up a tune, starched petticoats will billow, and Uncle Josh will don his longjohns and yell, “Fire!” in Swanzey’s Potash Bowl. It is “The Old Homestead” returning under a July moon, a folksy drama written 86 years ago by Denman Thompson, a Swanzey actor who wanted to see his town on stage.
Tuesday, July 9, 1996
FITZWILLIAM — If you were in the southeast corner of Fitzwilliam Monday afternoon, you probably headed for cover — fast. At about 3:45, the skies suddenly got dark. Winds picked up. And then it hailed. Hail the size of quarters wrecked gardens and piled inches deep.
PETERBOROUGH — Two state agencies say they’ll review a complaint from a state legislator about a Texas utility’s plans to give $25,000 to a Peterborough civic organization, Downtown 2000. Rep. Merton S. Dyer, R-Peterborough, said the gift is improper because it could have influenced selectmen, who have urged residents to buy Enron’s power.