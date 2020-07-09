Thursday, July 9, 1970
FITZWILLIAM — The long-anticipated annual bloom at Rhododendron State Park is expected to begin tomorrow, but this year’s show is expected to be only “fair and spotty.” Manager Paul Tucker said new growth in the 16-acre park accounts for the “off year” prediction, but that he still expects more than 2,000 people will visit the park from all over the nation.
As the first six months of 1970 came to an end, building construction in Keene showed an increase in estimated valuation of $815,191 over the corresponding period in 1969. The city’s building department in a comparative report said the value of construction represented by 467 building permits was $3,160,205.
Sunday, July 9, 1995
No newspaper published.