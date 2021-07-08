Thursday, July 8, 1971
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Keene’s Kathie Lawson is the new girls’ Amateur Athletic Union national champion in the 100-yard dash. Miss Lawson, who will tour Europe this summer as a member of the U.S. Women’s Track and Field squad, tied the girls’ national record of 10.5 in winning last night’s event.
An American flag measuring 15 feet by 22 feet and bearing 37 stars flew from the roof of the Masonic Temple on West Street during the holiday weekend. The flag was adopted July 4, 1867, to commemorate the admission of Nebraska into the union. The flag was found in the attic of a family estate in Dublin.
Monday, July 8, 1996
After nearly two years of getting to know the 64-mile-long Ashuelot River, a local panel is writing a plan for managing it. The Ashuelot River Advisory Committee aims to protect the river’s many natural resources, making suggestions for zoning, land conservation and pollution prevention.
CONCORD — After a four-day Fourth of July weekend that attracted thousands of tourists to New Hampshire, now comes Winston Cup week, and the state’s cup runneth over with tourist dollars. As many as 200,000 are expected to attend five NASCAR races at the N.H. International Speedway in Loudon, starting Friday.