Wednesday, July 8, 1970
Minibikes will be banned and snowmobile activities restricted in city parks if an ordinance formulated by the City Council’s Parks, Cemeteries and Library committee is adopted. The committee, meeting last night, agreed unanimously to a blanket ban of motorized vehicles from all but recognized roadways in city parks and other municipal property.
More than 5,000 Greek-Americans from throughout New England are expected to attend the annual “Pilgrimage to the Pines” Sunday, July 12, in Rindge. One of the largest gatherings of its kind in this region, the combined church service and outing is sponsored by Greek-Americans but will be open to the general public.
Saturday, July 8, 1995
The bride was small, just a tiny little thing really, but boy, did she pack a wallop. The groom was strong too. He was tossing chairs around as if they were so many Frisbees. That’s how a Jaffrey police officer described the wild scene during a wedding reception at the American Legion hall in Jaffrey last Saturday night which ended with the arrest of the newlyweds. According to the bartender on duty, the melee started at 9:30 p.m. when he announced no more drinks would be served.
NORTH WALPOLE — Police are hoping a Bellows Falls man found bleeding and barely conscious in a train car in North Walpole on July 4th will be able to tell them his story soon. The man hasn’t been able to say anything to police, Walpole Police Chief David C. Hewes said. “He’s been in and out of consciousness since he was found.”