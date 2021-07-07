Wednesday, July 7, 1971
CHESTERFIELD — There will be no condominium units built this year by Freeman-Everett Co. on the former Spofford Hotel property. The plan was withdrawn.
CHESTERFIELD — The Connecticut River Watershed Council, in a cooperative effort with two landowners, has implemented a conservation restriction on about 100 acres of land in Chesterfield to preserve the land’s natural character. Mr. and Mrs. James R. Pease of Chesterfield and Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Butterworth of Townshend, Vt., have conveyed to the non-profit conservation group development rights on the acreage, known as Sugarbush Hill.
The “pedestrian scamper” has become a common movement all along Keene’s Main Street. The city has parking in the center of the street but makes no provision for people parking cars in the street’s center to reach crosswalks safely. On Tuesday, Keene’s Safety Board of Review agreed that a temporary sidewalk used last year should be reinstalled.
Sunday, July 7, 1996
No newspaper published.