Tuesday, July 7, 1970
Boston & Maine Railroad officials must have an immunity to hay fever or a large supply of decongestants, or else they never come to Keene. There’s enough pollen among the waist-high weeds and grass on railroad property between Railroad Street and Simon’s Jewelers to give the railroad’s central headquarters a giant sinus condition. The railroad has ignored efforts to get the area cleaned up.
NEW YORK — Hank Aaron, Atlanta’s 36-year-old batting wonder, led all the vote-getters when he was named to the National League All-Star Team for the 11th time in his career Monday with more than one million votes.
Friday, July 7, 1995
A prominent Keene-based developer may get a West Keene corporate park jump-started. A company owned by Emile J. Legere — developer of the Colony Mill Marketplace, hundreds of apartments and many other projects — has an option to buy 146 acres near Route 12 and Wyman Road, an area the city government has wanted to be developed for industry. “We’re going to buy it, and we’re going to put an industrial park there,” Legere said in an interview this morning.
CHARLESTOWN — An old, once-grand home, where generations of a prominent Charlestown family were reared, is on the brink of a public auction. The Main Street building — once called the Holton House, now known as the Sayce House — was once a shining example of Greek revival architecture. Today, its condition breaks the heart of Charlestown traditionalists.