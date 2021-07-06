Tuesday, July 6, 1971
Three men were arraigned in Keene District Court today on charges stemming from what may be the largest heroin seizure ever made in Keene. Capt. Thomas N. Lacroix of the Keene police said the estimated 2 ounces of high-grade heroin could have a value “on the street” of between $7,000 and $10,000.
Two fires of suspicious origin destroyed structures in Jaffrey and Harrisville Monday night, and a third fire early Sunday caused heavy damage to the Maverick Restaurant in Brattleboro, Vt.
Saturday, July 6, 1996
The Keene Public Works Department doesn’t have a drug- or alcohol-abuse problem, its director Kurt Blomquist says. But it’s getting a drug- and alcohol-testing program all the same due to a Federal Highway Administration order requiring all truck drivers with commercial licenses to submit to the testing.
The membership of the John H. Cain Golf Club is eagerly looking forward to Monday, when the N.H. Amateur Championship moves to the western side of the state for the first time since Mike Flynn won the first of his two titles at Lake Sunapee in 1992. The Newport course completed its 18 holes in 1990 and is hosting its first State Am.