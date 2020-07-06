Monday, July 6, 1970
Robb Sagendorph, 69, of Dublin, founder, editor and publisher of Yankee Magazine and editor and publisher of the famed Old Farmer’s Almanac, died in Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough July 4 after a long illness.
Due to circumstances beyond the city’s control, the Fourth of July in Keene lasted two days. The rains which fell in torrents Saturday night doused the fireworks and turned Independence Day into a weekend affair.
Thursday, July 6, 1995
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Portions of New England are facing severe drought, with farmers, firefighters, fishermen and pretty much everybody else keeping an eye on the sky for rain. This June was drier and cooler than June 1994, according to Keene weather-watchers Dawn and Lemuel Cummings. Last month’s total rainfall was a mere 1.59 inches.
The 113-year-old Smith-Corona Corp. filed for bankruptcy protection Wednesday, offering an advance look at the epitaph for the typewriter. Smith-Corona, a once-dominant typewriter maker that has fallen victim to the spectacular rise of the personal computer and tough Japanese competition, said it needed protection from creditors while it scrambles to come up with new financing.