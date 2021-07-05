Monday, July 5, 1971
No newspaper published.
Friday, July 5, 1996
Thousands who came to watch the Rotary Club’s fireworks over Alumni Field saw a 35-minute show, about twice as long as was expected. Rain forced pyrotechnicians to dry off the firing tubes between each shot, causing delays.
LANGDON — The Fall Mountain Regional School District has banded with four other N.H. districts, trying to land millions of federal dollars to get all their students online. Together with Franklin, White Mountains Regional, Dover and Merrimack districts, Fall Mountain has applied for a five-year $2 million U.S. Department of Education grant to pay for computer equipment and training.
LONDON — Prince Charles offered Princess Diana terms for divorce Thursday, and the final chapter may be looming in the royal divorce of the century.