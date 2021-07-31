Saturday, July 31, 1971
For the past six weeks, 55 Keene elementary school children have attended classes at Keene State College. The students, ranging from kindergarten to fourth grade, were part of a Title I summer session paid for by the federal government and designed to bring personalized education to “educationally deprived” children.
American Cablevision, a division of TelePromoter Corporation, will begin cablecasting a local news program Aug. 2. The cable television system, which serves Keene, Marlborough and Swanzey, will begin with 15 minutes a day of local news at 4:45 p.m.
Wednesday, July 31, 1996
“This is called surfing,” says George W. Scott Jr., the director of MonadNet, clicking his mouse on a link to a World Wide Web site. “You say look, let’s go there, and pretty soon you’re in Texas.” For the past four weeks, MonadNet, an Internet service provider based in Keene, has led tours of the Internet during lunchtime sessions it calls Surf and Sandwich.
NORTH WALPOLE — The two pedestrian tunnels in North Walpole have been a magnet for drunks and used as a public toilet since they were built in 1902, longtime village residents say. These days, they’re a hangout for drug abusers, the homeless and vandals. And now many residents want the tunnels sealed forever.