Friday, July 31, 1970
SWANZEY — The 1970 Cheshire Fair opened yesterday and despite the temperatures, which hovered around 90 degrees out at the fairgrounds, it was one of the biggest first days on record. Publicity Director George Liebl said at least 15,000 people passed through the gates on opening day.
“Hot, humid weather with a chance of late afternoon thundershowers.” This is a recording. It may never end. But that’s the forecast, as it has been for the past week, and the weatherman, in all his wisdom, says it isn’t likely to change until Monday.
Monday, July 31, 1995
MARLOW — A thunderstorm uprooted trees, flooded basements and knocked out power in Marlow Friday night — but left nearby towns largely unscathed.
The critical tone of a letter sent by newly elected leaders of Keene’s police unions has apparently divided the union membership and the city councilors targeted by the letter. In the letter, union vice president Cpl. John C. Zeller and union president Carl Patten Jr. complain that the extraordinary length of police contract talks showed that the city councilors “detest the job we do.”