Friday, July 30, 1971
CONCORD — The state Fish and Game Department faces broadened enforcement powers as a result of a new law which became effective Sunday. Conservation officers are now authorized to enforce laws relating to snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles and protection of the environment.
Waterbeds have been making waves for two years in Los Angeles and more recently in New York and Boston. But now there are ripples of interest surfacing in the Monadnock Region in places such as Spofford.
Tuesday, July 30, 1996
“Our blueberries are excellent this year,” said Lu Bradeen of Ellis Farm in Keene. “There’s just lots and lots of blueberries this year.” The mild winter and rain this summer have helped this year’s blueberry crop, said Bruce Clement, Cheshire County’s agricultural specialist for the University of New Hampshire’s Cooperative Extension Service.
NORTH SWANZEY — Last year’s incessant rain soaked the organizers of the Cheshire Fair — and they’ve learned their lesson. For the first time in 10 years, the indoor arena will be open for events during the fair, which starts Wednesday at Cheshire Fairgrounds and runs through Sunday.