Thursday, July 30, 1970
Teenage Foster Families Inc. has taken two major steps which hopefully mean the first New Hampshire group foster home for teenagers will be ready in Keene when school opens this fall. Winifred H. Sullivan, a member of the home’s board of trustees, said yesterday that house parents have been selected and a sales agreement has been signed for a house in the residential section of downtown Keene.
A legal ruling on whether Keene’s public library is part of Keene’s city government is being sought by the city manager. City Manager James C. Hobart feels the revised charter moves the “government and control of the library” previously vested in the board of trustees to other branches of government. The library board indicated yesterday it feels it is not part of city government but a separate entity.
Sunday, July 30, 1995
No newspaper published.