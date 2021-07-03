Saturday,
July 3, 1971
MOSCOW — Communist sources said Friday night the three Soyuz 11 cosmonauts died of embolism, or air bubbles in the blood, caused by a sudden depressurization of their space capsule as they returned to Earth from history’s longest manned space flight.
The whine of mini-bikes has become a familiar sound in the past two years — a too-familiar sound on city and school property, according to Chief of Police Albion E. Metcalf. He said there have been numerous complaints about the small motorcycles operating on public roads, in parks and on school grounds.
Wednesday,
July 3, 1996
JAFFREY — This summer’s vacation won’t be all it’s cracked up to be for an unusually large number of students at Conant High School. Many will spend those lazy, hazy days of summer in the classroom. Thirty-one percent of the school’s freshmen were held back after the just-completed school year, a figure that has some parents angry.
HANCOCK — Antrim officials have withdrawn their proposal to use sewage sludge as fertilizer at two Hancock gravel pits after hearing concerns from many of the gravel pits’ neighbors.