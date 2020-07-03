Friday, July 3, 1970
The Keene City Council last night passed a new burning ordinance, but only after it amended the original version to permit open burning of leaves within city limits. The ordinance was sponsored by the Health Department as a measure to curb air pollution in Keene.
Fireworks, a barbecue and a baseball doubleheader will be featured in the Rotary Club’s traditional “Old Fashioned Fourth of July” celebration at Alumni Field. Profits from the event are channeled into the Club’s Crippled Children’s Fund and Education and Service Fund.
Monday, July 3, 1995
GREENFIELD, Mass. — A sixth man has been arrested in connection with the torture and killing of a mildly retarded Greenfield, Mass., man whose body was found in a Fitzwilliam quarry in May.
Behind an array of high-tech computers, operators at New Hampshire’s new 911 system are preparing to answer emergency calls from all over the state. The scene is Concord on the first floor of the James C. Hayes Safety Building, where the N.H. Bureau of Emergency Communications will start handling 911 calls on Wednesday.