Thursday, July 29, 1971
A proposed glass library or museum for Keene apparently has the support of most city officials, but where and how to set it up are the sticky questions that must be answered if the idea is to become fact.
No attendance records were set at the Cheshire Fair Wednesday, but more than 6,000 persons passed through the fairground gates on Route 12 and were entertained by pony pulling, carnival rides, country singing and, as always, thousands of exhibits.
Monday, July 29, 1996
ATLANTA — As the city prepares for Tuesday’s reopening of Centennial Olympic Park, the FBI says it has been flooded with information — including videotapes and photographs — that could lead to the bomber who scarred the Atlanta Games. A bomb exploded at the park early Saturday, killing a woman and injuring more than 100 people.
BENNINGTON — The publisher of a Hillsboro newsletter will fight a judge’s order that she collect copies of her publication that contain confidential information about Bennington’s former town attorney. June Cooper was ordered Friday to recall copies of her weekly newsletter, “Speak Out,” which she had distributed to Hillsboro-area stores.