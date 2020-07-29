Wednesday, July 29, 1970
Employment Security Department district manager Wesley W. Gifford said yesterday there is “no cause for panic, there is no crisis” in rising unemployment figures in Keene. Commenting on the city’s 2.3-percent unemployment rate, Gifford said, “We’re not in real trouble and we don’t anticipate anything bad in the immediate future.”
The City Council’s Public Safety Committee last night decided that use of the common as a place of relaxation cannot be restricted by present laws. The committee’s decision came in a response to a letter from a Keene citizen asking how he or the city can stop “the few from ruining the grass in the common” — something which has resulted in “an unsightly area to be seen by the many.”
Saturday, July 29, 1995
With the signing of a two-year contract with the public works union approved at the last city council meeting, negotiators on both sides of Keene’s recent union disputes will take a much-needed break. The signing will end a period of more than two years when city negotiators have either been negotiating with one of the city’s unions or waiting for stalled talks to resume, sometimes with the involvement of outside mediators.
More than 200 people are coming to Keene State College next week for the University Film and Video Association’s 49th annual conference. The conference features four days of screenings, panels, academic presentations and special events.