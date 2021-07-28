Wednesday, July 28, 1971
RINDGE — A March town meeting vote to permit the Board of Selectmen site choice for a new highway garage was overturned, 81-50, at a special town meeting Tuesday night. Asked after the meeting where the town’s most recent action leaves the selectmen, board Chairman Harold E. Savage replied, “Out in the cold, I guess.” And holding the bag for a partially finished new garage on Payson Hill Road.
PETERBOROUGH — Composer William Schuman, recently retired as president of the Lincoln Center for Performing Arts and former president of the Juilliard School of Music, will be awarded the Edward MacDowell Medal for 1971 at special ceremonies at MacDowell Colony Aug. 8. Fellow composer Aaron Copland will deliver the address celebrating the award.
Today’s the day. At 4 o’clock this afternoon, the gates at the Cheshire Fairgrounds on Route 12 will open to begin the longest run to date of the Cheshire Fair. The four-and-one-half day event will feature traditional animal competitions as well as numerous musical acts and two thrill shows.
Sunday, July 28, 1996
No newspaper published.