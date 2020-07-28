Tuesday, July 28, 1970
The rumor that the current heat wave is being caused by hot air generated by touring encyclopedia salesmen is not completely true. What is completely true is that the weather has been sweltering. Official high temperatures of 92, 91 and 93 have been registered over the last three days.
SULLIVAN — Trudy Verge of Hampden, Mass., and Dick Marona of Westfield, Mass., set course record scores at the open bare bow tournament run by the Ashuelot Valley Archers Club here Sunday. Mrs. Verge shot a card of 368 points for the 28 target Forest Round. She also got a perfect “twenty” score on a 45-yard walk-up target. Marona toured the field course in near flawless form scoring 497 points out of a maximum 560.
Friday, July 28, 1995
After months of debate and delay, a Keene City Council committee had finally heard enough about a proposal to have a private firm run the city’s water and sewer system. The Finance and Organization Committee took about 10 minutes Thursday night to unanimously support the public works department, which runs the system now.
MANCHESTER — Sustained heat and humidity is not breaking records in New Hampshire but may be making the state more vulnerable to hurricanes and tropical storms, according to a local meteorologist. Extended warmth tends to heat up coastal waters which makes more favorable conditions for the storms, said Mike Goodman, president of Goodman’s Meteorological Services in Manchester.