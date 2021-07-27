Tuesday, July 27, 1971
The Keene City Council will receive a report next month which suggests the gradual introduction of voting machines for the city’s five wards.
CONCORD — New Hampshire, aided by a bit of legislative nimbleness and 20 years of tradition, is still the first high hurdle in the long run to the presidency. Sorry, Florida. Florida set a March 14 primary date to coincide with New Hampshire’s. But New Hampshire quickly advanced its primary to March 7.
Saturday, July 27, 1996
Landscapers breathed new life into the Ashuelot River Park this week, planting nine trees around its perimeter. The park-to-be, which went from a dilapidated car wash in April to a field framed by a nice brick wall, is starting to look like the pretty park entrance that supporters have been waiting for.
The bicycle path proposed for an abandoned railroad bed in Keene is coming closer to reality. During the past couple of weeks, surveyors have been plotting exactly where the path will be laid out.