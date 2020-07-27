Monday, July 27, 1970
A bonanza of $19,820 in prizes will be handed to winning entrants in the 1970 Cheshire Fair competition. The official fair departments offer contestants cash prizes for top performances in making crabapple jelly — $1.50 — to tree felling — $75 and a trophy.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory says the month-long Delta Aquarid meteor shower will reach its climax in the early morning hours Wednesday. More than 20 meteors per hour, in addition to an equal number of random shooting stars, can be seen at that time, radiating from the constellation Aquarius in the southeastern sky.
Thursday, July 27, 1995
Aside from some flooding and a few downed telephone wires, the Monadnock Region emerged largely unscathed from the storms that brought lightning and furious thunderclaps to other parts of New England. Lightning strikes were reported across the region, but none caused serious property damage.
JAFFREY — Rapid growth in products yielding little profit meant bad news for more than half the workforce at W.W. Cross in Jaffrey. The company announced Monday that it was laying off 50 of its 95 workers, including machinists and clerks. W.W. Cross has been growing rapidly for the past three or four years as it tried to develop new products. Those products were mostly wire fasteners for industrial uses, such as those in appliances, furniture and automobiles.