Monday, July 26, 1971
Mayor Robert M. Clark Jr. has gone right to the top in a bid to acquire the West Street post office building when it is vacated for use as an addition to the Keene Public Library. Clark wrote to President Nixon asking him to “intervene in this matter” and allow the old building to be transferred to the city.
WEST SWANZEY — Another fire “of suspicious origin” all but razed a vacant house on the Sawyers Crossing Road early Saturday morning. It was the third “suspicious” Swanzey fire within three weeks.
Friday, July 26, 1996
It looks as if the N.H. liquor store in Keene will have someplace to go when it’s booted from its Key Road home next month. The N.H. State Liquor Commission has reached an oral agreement to move into the former Perkins Home Center on Ralston Street.
TROY — Residents have gotten a look at preliminary plans to improve Route 12’s stretch through the village. Several didn’t like what they saw — widening Route 12 could require removing 14 houses.