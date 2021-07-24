Saturday,
July 24, 1971
The 1971 Cheshire Fair is less than a week away, and the fairgrounds on Route 12 in Swanzey are humming with activity. There is a new commercial building, which should be ready just in time for the many exhibits entered in competition.
A record field of 210 amateurs and professionals will tee off here at the Keene Country Club Monday, the start of the two-day, 36-hole New Hampshire Open. The pros will be shooting for the top purse of $700.
Wednesday,
July 24, 1996
HARRISVILLE — John P. Hansel has given Harrisville
selectmen until Friday to ban snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles from old town roads near his house. Otherwise, “all Hansel property in Harrisville will be put up for sale, and the town can deal with the new owners, whoever they may be,” Hansel wrote to the town attorney.
WINCHESTER — Better safe than sick: Winchester residents must continue to boil their water for at least another week. A routine test of town water July 11 found fecal coliform, or E. coli bacteria, in the municipal water supply.