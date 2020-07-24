Friday, July 24, 1970
Frank A. Zunno, field operations researcher for the International Association of Chiefs of Police, said yesterday the recommendations he is making for changes in the Keene Police Department are “geared to get the idea across to the public that policemen are human beings.”
LONDON — Hooligans are hooligans wherever they are found, but British cities have one particularly nasty breed known as “skinheads.” The skinheads are white youths from metropolitan working class areas whose rebel cult calls for almost-shaved heads and the wearing of baggy work pants held up by suspenders, and heavy, steel-toed boots. Mostly aged 10 to 15 and frequently school dropouts, their aim is making “bovver” (slang for bother) for those who are different from most Britons in clothing, language or culture.
Monday, July 24, 1995
RICHMOND — Several months ago, 10-year-old Edin Vukicevic and 9-year-old Deni Dobric saw soldiers murder their neighbors; it was part of life for the two boys from Mostar and Gorazde in Bosnia Herzogovina, a country ripped by civil war. Today, the boys will be two of nearly 200 children who will be singing songs, walking through the woods and skipping rocks during a weeklong mini-camp at Camp Takodah in Richmond.
CONCORD — State troopers collected $1.15 million in overtime last fiscal year for working traffic control at construction sites. Officials seem agreed the expense was worth it. “Flag people are almost ignored by too many drivers,” Assistant Transportation Commissioner Leon Kennison said.