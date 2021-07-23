Friday, July 23, 1971
PETERBOROUGH — The Conval School Board’s special committee on building facilities has recommended a $1.9 million building program that may not cost taxpayers anything. State aid over the next 10 years plus $1.1 million in fire insurance payments will cover almost all of the proposed construction program.
Keene police are investigating a burglary at the MGF Melody Shop in Riverside Shopping Plaza that resulted in the loss of almost $7,500 in televisions, radios and record players.
Tuesday, July 23, 1996
CHARLESTOWN — About 25 residents of a Charlestown apartment complex were evacuated Monday morning, a precaution prompted by a man armed with a loaded assault rifle. No one was injured, and the man surrendered to police after about an hour.
NORTH WALPOLE — Devastated by a fire in June, Flock Fibers Inc. of North Walpole has shut down for good. Workers at the employee-owned company decided not to rebuild the factory, which was destroyed by fire June 28.