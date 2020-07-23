Thursday, July 23, 1970
PETERBOROUGH — Police Chief Arthur Jackson informed the selectmen at their meeting this week that the problem of loitering throughout the town has increased to such an extent that an ordinance dealing with loitering should be adopted.
PETERBOROUGH — Eighty workers at Honeywell-Electropac received notice of their release July 17, bringing the total number of employees laid off this year to 250. Electropac, an operations plant for Honeywell’s Computer Control division, currently employs 350 persons.
PETERBOROUGH — Elaine Sisson, 14, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Sisson of Orchard Hill Road, Peterborough, won the 1970 State Hula Hoop championship this past weekend in Claremont. Elaine won a gold trophy, a $25 savings bond and a trip to Philadelphia for the national semi-finals in August.
Sunday, July 23, 1995
No newspaper published.