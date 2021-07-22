Thursday, July 22, 1971
CONCORD — The University of New Hampshire Board of Trustees voted Wednesday night to increase annual tuition for state residents from $810 to $1,000. In-state tuition for students at Keene and Plymouth State Colleges jumped from $530 to $640.
Area police are searching for two men suspected in a pair of Tuesday robberies. About $580 was taken from Wilbur Bros. Super Market Inc. on Route 12 in North Swanzey. The second theft involved $187.50 from Sears Roebuck and Co. at 41 Central Square in Keene.
Monday, July 22, 1996
Here we go again: That’s what Keene police and fire investigators said Sunday morning after three deliberately set fires were doused. They were remembering a series of suspicious fires last summer.
High winds this weekend knocked out electricity for thousands of Monadnock Region residents, with the worst problem occurring in Chesterfield. About 2,500 local customers of Public Service Co. of New Hampshire lost power at various times Saturday and Sunday, a spokeswoman for the utility said. Winds gusting to more than 40 mph knocked down power lines supplying most of Chesterfield on Saturday afternoon.