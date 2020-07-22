Wednesday, July 22, 1970
JAFFREY — Voters of Jaffrey and Rindge Tuesday night rejected for the second time a school board plan to build a new $2 million high school for the co-operative district. The vote at Conant High School was 439 against and 351 for the plan.
STODDARD — As most everybody in this section of New Hampshire and nearby Vermont knows — or should know — Stoddard is noted for more than its glass. You can’t pick up a piece of hand-blown glass today unless you are lucky, but you can pick all of the tasty wild blueberries you want on the rugged slopes of Pitcher Mountain.
Saturday, July 22, 1995
Throughout the 1980s and early ’90s, Keene applied for and received federal grants for low-income housing projects and office space for social-service agencies. But in 1992, city officials shifted their focus to economic development.
Visitors in downtown Keene will see plenty of clothing, shoes and other items on the sidewalks today, thanks to the Keene Street Fair. But if the city’s annual $250 fee for using the sidewalk for sales isn’t changed, the fair will be the only time items will be sold outside certain stores.