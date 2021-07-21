Wednesday, July 21, 1971
Should tenants of low-income housing projects be the poorest of the poor? The Health and Welfare Board explored that question Thursday night. The board questioned whether all the very poor should be housed in one group and suggested a mix of economic segments, or more expansive definitions of need.
When the starting gun goes off at the World Lightning Championships in the Gulf of Finland next week, a Keene man will be sailing for the head of the fleet. Fred H. Hamblet will be racing against 40 other sailors from seven other countries, all of whom will be trying to wrest the championship title from the United States.
RINDGE — A special town meeting has been scheduled for next Tuesday in Rindge to discuss the location of a new town garage. The site chosen by the Board of Selectmen — near the existing building on Payson Hill Road — has not met the approval of at least 75 residents who signed a petition asking for the special meeting.
Sunday, July 21, 1996
No newspaper published.