Tuesday, July 21, 1970
CONCORD — Unemployment jumped by 1,000 workers last week in one of the largest increases of the year in New Hampshire, it was reported today. The unemployment rate stood at 3.3 percent, or 10,450 workers.
Construction of the New Elliot Community Hospital will not start for some time and the reason is tight money. “You and I can borrow $100 from the local bank,” John M. Wright said, “but try to borrow two or three million from bankers in Boston.” Wright is chairman of the hospital’s board of trustees.
Friday, July 21, 1995
It’s polluted down there, says the company hired to find out what’s beneath Emerald Street in Keene. Now, the city government has to decide what to do about the pollution, who should have to clean it up, and how much it will cost. TRC Environmental of Lowell, Mass., says it found high levels of organic compounds — the kind found in gasoline — all along a 20-foot-long strip of road.
MARLBOROUGH — For the past two weeks, Karen Chagnon has been on her own in the struggle to control the number of stray and wild cats roaming her Marlborough neighborhood. She’s not alone anymore. Town officials, alarmed by the number and condition of the cats Chagnon has caught so far, are now warning residents about the rabies danger posed by the animals. Chagnon had trapped 24 cats over two weeks in her backyard.