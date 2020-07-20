Monday, July 20, 1970
WASHINGTON — The score by the American press on the three-day visit of British royalty, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, appears to be: Charles passed. Anne failed. The British press graded the American press and declared its coverage was done by “harpies” and “vicious witches.”
SPOFFORD — No longer do the residents along Spofford Lake have to make a special trip to the Spofford Post Office to pick up their mail. Since June 15 the mailman delivers the mail right to the door of the summer cottages, many of them now winterized and year-round homes. The new extended service will be carried on all 12 months of the year.
Thursday, July 20, 1995
A regional evaluation team says Keene Middle School has that good foundation — and some areas in which it excels. “This school has made more progress in middle school concepts in faster time than most schools I know of,” said Henry Christ, director of the New England League of Middle Schools.
Keene planning officials have decided to ax plans for an inventory of the 1,046-acre Goose Pond Forest. In December, city officials clamped a moratorium on tree-cutting on city-owned park land until at least the summer of 1996. An inventory — assessing the timber available in the forest — is often a preliminary step before logging.