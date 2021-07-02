Friday, July 2, 1971
PETERBOROUGH — The MacDowell Colony will be operating in the black now. A grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and for the Humanities totaling $46,791 was awarded to the Colony today.
EAST SWANZEY — Ten-year-old Cindy Parker of Richmond Road carefully filled out a local Little League application early this spring and took it home for dad and mom to sign. “We felt we couldn’t sign,” Mrs. Jack E. Parker said yesterday. “We didn’t want her disappointed by being turned down.”
Tuesday, July 2, 1996
JAFFREY — A Hopkinton theater group can perform the play “Our Town” outside a Jaffrey cemetery but not inside it. Jaffrey selectmen decided Monday that allowing the performance in Jaffrey Center’s Old Burying Ground wouldn’t be showing respect for the dead.
SALISBURY, Mass. — Massachusetts state police in unmarked cruisers used radio spotters to nail Bay State residents allegedly returning from fireworks-buying sprees in New Hampshire, the only New England state where fireworks sales are legal. Police confiscated hundreds of dollars worth of firecrackers, sparklers and whistlers on Interstate 95 during a five-hour operation.