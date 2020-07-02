Thursday, July 2, 1970
“The flight from Keene to Albany has not been a moneymaker in 12 years. I don’t see why it will work in the next 12.” That was the feeling of James Westhall, special assistant to the president of Executive Airlines at a meeting of city and chamber of commerce officials.
Wilfred J. Gagnon, chairman of the Keene Housing Authority, told the authority last night that “we’ve got to push in all directions at the same time now if we’re going to get anything done before the July 12 deadline.” The authority met last night to discuss the building of 67 apartments for low-income families in Keene off Perham Street and at North and Gilsum streets.
Sunday, July 2, 1995
No newspaper published.