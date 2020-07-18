Saturday, July 18, 1970
HARRISVILLE — This town, one of the youngest in New Hampshire, but boasting a widespread reputation of being “the most painted town in New England” because of its unique and attractive collection of old red brick buildings bordering Harrisville Pond, is feverishly preparing for a birthday next weekend. The anniversary is the centennial of the town, which was incorporated in 1870.
The Keene Police Department will test a closed circuit television hookup this summer, thanks to an equipment loan from Keene State College. Chief Albion E. Metcalf said yesterday modern police departments in other cities have successfully used the television setups to monitor cellblocks, observe traffic patterns and conduct surveillances.
Tuesday, July 18, 1995
CONCORD — In every N.H. community but one, people can dial 911 to get emergency help. Because of its telephone system, The Balsams, the grand hotel that makes up the community of Dixville Notch, is not yet hooked to the system.
WALPOLE — Two places for people to meet, talk, mull over their towns’ problems — and pick up prescriptions and groceries — will no longer be available. The Walpole Pharmacy, a fixture in downtown Walpole, will close Aug. 1, the victim of an aggressive insurance market. In Rindge, the Village Grocer closed Sunday.