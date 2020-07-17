Friday, July 17, 1970
Keene’s City Council decided last night that it ought to pay a $1,032.90 legal bill run up by the Police Commission last summer. The expenses were incurred when the commission took the rest of the city government to court, charging the City Council had no right to ask the city manager to fire the police chief and the city manager had no right to fire him.
Keene’s city government is looking for a full-time attorney. The City Council voted 14-1 last night in favor of hiring a lawyer to work solely on city legal cases and district court prosecution. Keene’s attorney probably won’t be from Philadelphia, as the pay range is between $10,500 and $13,500 per year.
Monday, July 17, 1995
PETERBOROUGH — A rusting can of haddock. An opened jar of salt. A tin of cocoa. A bottle of ginger essence. Fancy tin boxes of matches. They are among the supplies for a British explorer’s extraordinary search for the South Pole from 1907 to 1909. Now, after many years in the basement of a Peterborough home, they’re going back to Antarctica. Conrad S. Larson, a Navy flyer, collected the items, left by Ernest H. Shackleton and his crew, when he flew a helicopter mission to Antarctica in 1955.
PETERBOROUGH — Rosellen Brown wasn’t thinking about Hollywood when she wrote her best-selling novel, “Before and After.” Her 1992 story about murder in a small New England town and a father’s protection of of his accused son will soon be a movie, starring Liam Neeson and Meryl Streep.