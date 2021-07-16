Friday, July 16, 1971
NELSON — Visions of Nelson decomposing under a heap of rubbish have been dispelled. Thursday night the Keene City Council received a letter from Nelson selectmen, asking permission for townspeople to use the city’s dump. Nelson’s had been closed. Another site has apparently been found, and the request to borrow Keene’s is expected to be withdrawn.
RUTLAND, Vt. — Water in this central Vermont city of 18,000, the state’s second largest, has been declared unfit to drink. The state Health Board, in condemning part of the water supply Thursday, advised residents to buy their drinking water from other sources.
Tuesday, July 16, 1996
HARRISVILLE — Protecting land on Cobb Hill seemed like a good idea to many Harrisville voters Monday, but not the way John P. Hansel wanted it done. By a vote of 111-59, voters rejected the Hansel family’s offer to protect 600 acres on Cobb Hill in exchange for abandoning the town’s old roads there.
Fallout from a union vote at one of Keene’s largest manufacturers continued this week, with reports of an unfair labor practice charge filed against Kingsbury Corp. In another development at the machine-tool manufacturer, Kingsbury announced this morning that it is laying off 39 full-time workers effective July 22.