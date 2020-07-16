Thursday, July 16, 1970
At 4:55 p.m. yesterday, Keene’s new airport terminal was officially opened. Yesterday’s ribbon-cutting ceremonies capped nearly two years of planning and construction of the $256,000 building, located in the northwest quadrant of Dillant-Hopkins Airport.
CONCORD — New Hampshire officials “suspect” that there may be potentially dangerous levels of toxic mercury in fish in the Connecticut River. “... until we have some fish in our hands we won’t know anything,” a spokesman for the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. Trap nets have been set up in the river below the Groveton, N.H., and Gilman, Vt., areas. Fish caught in these nets will be checked for mercury content.
Sunday, July 16, 1995
No newspaper published.