Thursday, July 15, 1971
HILLSBORO — A policeman shot and killed an alleged burglary suspect Wednesday night after he appeared to reach for a weapon, officials said. Attorney General Warren Rudman is investigating the shooting.
SWANZEY CENTER — Arson was the cause of a fire which destroyed a barn on Route 32 early this morning, Swanzey Fire Chief Henry Johnson said today. Johnson said the fire was started with gasoline, marking the second time in three days arsonists have caused fires in Swanzey. The covered bridge on the Carleton Road was set on fire Monday.
Monday, July 15, 1996
CONCORD — Keene is one of four communities balking at new water quality standards which rules officials say will cost millions. Keene, Manchester, Nashua and Rochester object to parts of the revised rules, contending the money will pay for dubious environmental gains.
JAFFREY — The owner of the Shattuck Inn Golf Course in Jaffrey is taking the Jaffrey town government to court because selectmen denied giving the golf course a tax break.