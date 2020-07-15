Wednesday, July 15, 1970
WASHINGTON — Four “hawkish” congressional investigators have surprised skeptics on all sides by reporting that U.S. soldiers “deliberately” shot down innocent civilians in the South Vietnamese hamlet of My Lai. The lawmakers however refrained from a blanket condemnation of what took place when “C” Company swept through the village on March 16, 1968.
Keene’s Board of Assessors has filed suit against the State Tax Commission, charging the commission’s $2,850 appraisal of the Ellis Hotel building at 109 Main St. is “arbitrary, capricious, unreasonable, an abuse of discretion or the result of a gross mistake.”
Saturday, July 15, 1995
A heat wave steamrolled over New Hampshire on Friday, breaking records, worsening the drought and leaving behind scores of exhausted people. As of noon Friday, the temperature was 91 degrees. By mid-afternoon, bank clocks around the region had already tripped the 100-degree mark.
HANCOCK — More than a mile of land along the Contoocook River in Hancock — including scenic views, an abandoned railroad corridor and important wildlife habitat — will stay permanently protected because of a deal completed Friday. The 129 acres of farm and forest land is owned by Ann Dillon of Hancock, who sold rights to two area conservation organizations: the Harris Center for Conservation Education and Monadnock Conservancy.