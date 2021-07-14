Wednesday, July 14, 1971
Telephone service in the Monadnock Region is unaffected by the nationwide strike by Communications Workers of America. Kevin O’Connell, commercial assistant at New England Telephone’s Keene office, said today, “Everything is running normal here so far.” There are no CWA union members employed in the Keene office.
The state has issued a ban Tuesday afternoon against smoking and unrestricted open fires in the woods, and the forest men are worried. “We’re right back where we were in June,” Carl Fredette of the Hyland Hill lookout tower said, “and the forest fire danger is very high. If no real rain falls soon, it will become extreme.”
Sewage from homes and industries is one of the biggest water pollution factors in the Ashuelot River Valley. However, as the Keene City Council’s Public Works and Airport Committee learned Tuesday night, Keene and several surrounding towns will be ready to seek federal funds within two years to help pay for a regional sewage-disposal system.
Sunday, July 14, 1996
No newspaper published.