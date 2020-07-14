Tuesday, July 14, 1970
If Keene’s City Council goes along with the recommendation of its Finance Committee, the city of Keene will soon have a full-time attorney handling all legal cases involving the city and criminal cases in district court. In a unanimous vote last night, the committee endorsed a report which favors the hiring of a full-time solicitor. The report was drawn up by a committee of four Keene lawyers.
The state of New Hampshire has started eminent domain proceedings to gain ownership of nearly 80 acres of the 13,000-acre Pisgah Park in Winchester, Hinsdale and Chesterfield. The largest of the three parcels is owned by New England Lumber Co. of West Ossipee, comprising 69.3 acres in Chesterfield.
Friday, July 14, 1995
CONCORD — Bill Himmler’s workday begins at 8 p.m. baking bread at his small Keene-area bakery. At 5 a.m., he returns home to his three sleeping children and his wife. Himmler, 41, always thought hard work would be the path to his American dream. Now, he’s not so sure. New Hampshire residents are more pessimistic than ever about the quality of life they and their children will be able to achieve, according to a statewide poll.
A letter from an angry Keene resident has led a city council committee to consider a proposal to require that cats be licensed. William Scott of Wood Street wrote to the council last month, complaining that a neighborhood cat has been digging up his vegetable garden and using it as a litterbox.