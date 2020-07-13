Monday, July 13, 1970
Nobody would have believed the prediction of rain and hailstones for the middle of July made in the 1970 Old Farmer’s Almanac, but nevertheless the prognostication materialized just as the late “Abe Weatherwise” said it would. In Dublin, headquarters of the Old Farmer’s Almanac, a freak storm with high wind, torrential downpour and hail hit the area of Gold Mine and Valley Roads around 4 o’clock Sunday.
A swinging tavern sign has been erected at the Wyman Tavern period house and museum at 339 Main St. in Keene. The sign is reminiscent of the sort of sign which perhaps hung before the building when it served as a public house during the 18th century.
Thursday, July 13, 1995
Swanzey’s town government will pay more than $100,000 to Keene in response to a Cheshire County Superior Court ruling that Keene’s sewage-treatment plant is tax exempt. The plant is entirely in Swanzey. Swanzey had charged Keene for taxes in 1993 and 1994, a total of $117,976.30. Keene paid both bills under protest and then sued Swanzey to get the money back.
ANTRIM — Scouting life has returned to the shores of Gregg Lake in Antrim, where Girl Scouts are rebuilding a former Boy Scout camp. The Boy Scouts’ former Camp Sachem is now the Girl Scouts’ Camp Chenoa and is in its first week of a summer-long program for girls from New Hampshire and Vermont.