Monday, July 12, 1971
MANCHESTER — Common Cause has come to New Hampshire. The citizens’ lobby started 10 months ago by John W. Gardner, former Secretary of Health, Education and Welfare, will announce its presence here tomorrow, along with the members of its state advisory committee.
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Chittenden County State’s Attorney Patrick J. Leahy today issued his policy on skinny dipping in his county. Leahy outlawed nude bathing in public areas but said it would be permitted on private land out of public view.
Friday, July 12, 1996
ANTRIM — Using sewage sludge as fertilizer doesn’t seem like such a bad idea, according to a small group of Antrim residents who turned out for a hearing Wednesday. The eight people raised a few questions but did not oppose Antrim sewer commissioners’ plan to spread sludge on three fields in their town and one field in Bennington.
The Keene Open, which has entertained area horseshoe enthusiasts since 1963, will be held again this weekend on the Wheelock Park courts. This year’s field — featuring elite pitchers from Vermont, Connecticut, Maine and Massachusetts, as well as New Hampshire — is 182 strong: 154 men, 22 women and six juniors.