Saturday,
July 11, 1970
It appears Dalbolt Inc. at 197 Water St. will be the first area firm to comply with a state order to end water pollution. More than one year ago, the state’s Water Supply and Pollution Control Commission ordered Dalbolt, printer of colors and patterns on material, to stop dumping pigments and solvents into Beaver Brook by July 1, 1970.
Within one year, Keene will have 67 new apartments for low-income families. That was assured in New York City yesterday as the department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) signed a contract with the Keene Housing Authority for the apartments at Perham Street and at North and Gilsum streets.
Tuesday,
July 11, 1995
Keene’s independent pharmacists say they’re already suffering tough times — and they and supporters say a zoning proposal would only make things worse. About 60 people packed a meeting room in city hall Monday night to hear details of the controversial proposal to rezone 37 acres owned by Lahey Hitchcock Clinic-Keene and the adjacent Cheshire Medical Center. Among other things, the change would allow the clinic to add its own pharmacy.
JAFFREY — Peter R. Sawyer is trying to remain optimistic as he looks at the cloudy skies over the dry fields of his Jaffrey farm. “I’m sure we can get through a bad drought,” Sawyer said, “but not if it’s two years in a row.” With rain sparse this summer, the hay isn’t growing, and “if it keeps up, it’ll affect the corn,” Sawyer said.