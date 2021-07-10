Saturday,
July 10, 1971
The U.S. Justice Department is apparently preparing to seek grand jury action on sedition charges against former University of New Hampshire student body president Mark. L. Wefers. In December 1970, Wefers was in North Vietnam with 14 other student leaders seeking a peace treaty between American and North Vietnamese students. In a broadcast over Radio Hanoi, Wefers urged American troops in South Vietnam to organize a massive sitdown.
BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Water Resources Board was attacked Friday for its revised thermal pollution standards for Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant at Vernon which set no limits for high temperature. Conservationists zeroed in on the elimination of a 75-degree maximum for the discharge of heated water into the Connecticut River.
Wednesday,
July 10, 1996
Keene’s high and middle schools are getting wired this summer. Technicians are installing a network of Apple computers. When students return to school in seven weeks, every class will be online.
WESTMORELAND — Officers at the Cheshire County House of Correction have quit their union. The reasons, according to officers at the county-run prison: dwindling membership and a belief that the current jail administration has the officers’ interests at heart.