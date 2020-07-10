Friday, July 10, 1970
Keene’s Dillant-Hopkins Airport has a much higher status than it had a week ago. There are two reasons: an instrument landing system (ILS) inaugurated yesterday and a new airport terminal where the inauguration was held.
PETERBOROUGH — The town of Peterborough, which is in the process of launching a major sewer project, will be allowed to continue using the Contoocook River for its sewage disposal up until July 24, 1971.
Monday, July 10, 1995
CONCORD — Though the bill in question died June 30, the state Senate still wants the Supreme Court to rule on whether lawmakers can ban a victim’s dress from being used as a defense in rape cases. The court is expected to issue a ruling later this year.
ALSTEAD — Lightning set fire in a sawmill in Alstead Saturday afternoon, destroying the building. After the fire on Porter Hill Road, all that was left of the sawmill “was a couple of walls and a small section of the roof,” said Glen Moore, deputy fire chief in Alstead.