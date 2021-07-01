Thursday, July 1, 1971
It may be a late summer, but there’s no doubt now that it has arrived. Merton T. Goodrich, U.S. cooperative weather observer, said the temperature reached 94 degrees outside his home on Appian Way Wednesday.
PETERBOROUGH — Last-minute efforts to save the 100-year-old Spaulding-Gatto House failed to stave off a wrecking crane and bulldozer, which began leveling the three-story Second Empire Revival structure Wednesday. The 1870s house will be succeeded by a three-story, modern-style apartment building.
Monday, July 1, 1996
NORTH WALPOLE — Just what started the fire that destroyed the Flock Fiber plant on North Walpole’s Main Street Friday night? Investigators sifted through the smoldering rubble this weekend, trying to find out. Company President Donald Rogers said Saturday the plant will probably be rebuilt.
CONCORD — About 50 schools could lose $3.5 million for failing to meet New Hampshire’s minimum standards — which are being enforced for the first time. Most schools that don’t comply need library or reading specialists, but taxpayers won’t spend the money for them, said state Rep. Nils Larson, who chairs the House Education Committee.