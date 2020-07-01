Wednesday, July 1, 1970
JAFFREY — A proposed $2 million Jaffrey-Rindge high school was rejected by a narrow margin last night after two hours of balloting at Conant High School. But voters will return to the polls again July 21 because of confusion last night about how to mark the ballot.
The City Council’s Bills, Land and Licenses Committee yesterday approved a proposed health department ordinance prohibiting outdoor burning of any kind within Keene’s city limits.
Saturday, July 1, 1995
A fifth man charged in connection with the torture and murder of a Greenfield, Mass., man was arrested in Keene Friday afternoon near the Marlboro Street apartment where he had been living for the past few weeks. William Paige’s badly beaten body was discovered by town highway workers in a Fitzwilliam quarry in late May.
An unprecedented demand for paper outside the United States has sent prices for paper and pulp soaring. Prices for newsprint have jumped 70 percent since 1994, with an additional 10 percent increase already announced for September.