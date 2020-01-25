Sunday,
Jan. 25, 1970
No paper published.
Wednesday,
Jan. 25, 1995
Keene is on the way toward setting up a huge new industrial park in the northwest part of the city, opening up a large new source of jobs and tax revenues for the city. In a special meeting Tuesday, the Keene City Council unanimously approved allowing the city to negotiate with the landowners and businesses hoping to set up shop near the intersection of Route 12 and Wyman Road.
Scientists using a satellite to peer down on remote expanses of the Pacific Ocean said Tuesday the disruptive ocean current known as El Nino is increasing in strength. That means more downpours along the West Coast, extended drought in the Caribbean and winter daffodils on New England ski slopes, they said.